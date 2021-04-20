IPL 2021: “New young all-rounder on the block!”- ‘Old Man’ Dwayne Bravo happy to see Sam Curran shine

Dwayne Bravo was all praise for Sam Curran after the latter played a crucial role in Chennai Super Kings’ 45-run win over Rajasthan Royals. The West Indian was happy to see CSK boast of a solid set of all-rounders with Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali in the team.

Some impressive performances from CSK’s all-rounders with both bat and ball helped the franchise register their second win on the trot. Dwayne Bravo and Sam Curran got a chance to bat together in the first innings, and the duo helped CSK post a match-winning total.

Sam Curran and Dwayne Bravo got together for a chat after the game, where they looked back at their time in the middle.

“It’s good we actually spent some time in the middle. Obviously, we have played together already back in Surrey. It is a great opportunity again. The new young all-rounder on the block! As the old man, happy to have someone like you, Moeen and Jadeja. It is a key for success,” Bravo said.

Dwayne Bravo turned back the clock with the bat at the death, scoring 20* off eight balls against RR. Although Sam Curran was unfortunate to get run out in the last over, the Englishman made a handy contribution with his six-ball 13.

CSK have bounced back strongly after losing their season opener to Delhi Capitals. The Men in Yellow are second in the IPL 2021 standings, and Dwayne Bravo was pleased to see CSK back on track.

“I am feeling good. After losing the first game we had a week off, and we put a lot of thought and planning into our cricket. It is good that we were able to come out, execute and get the results we deserve. Back-to-back wins, the tournament will get harder as games progress,” admitted Bravo.

“He’s on fire!” – Sam Curran on Moeen Ali

Advertisement

Sam Curran and Dwayne Bravo also applauded Moeen Ali, who put in a Man of the Match performance on Monday night. The all-rounder scored a quickfire 26 at the top, before ending with figures of 3/7 in his three overs. Sam Curran was pleased to see his national teammate do well in the IPL, pointing out how Ali is enjoying batting up the order for CSK.

“He’s on fire. I think he’s really enjoying batting at the top. Mo does it for his county team in England. To pick up a three-for as well. Ravindra Jadeja was excellent in the field and with the ball, and then a few cameos,” claimed Curran.

Sam Curran has played a crucial role with both bat and ball for CSK this season.

The young all-rounder gave CSK a great start against RR, picking up two wickets in the powerplay. The Englishman was happy to get a bit of momentum early on in the season.

“Feeling very good (after the win). Obviously that first game we didn’t start too well. But we have talked a lot in the last couple of days and we executed really well with both bat and ball. It was really nice to get two wins now, get a bit of momentum,” Curran mentioned.

CSK will next face Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai on April 21.