IPL 2021: "Moeen Ali was the main game-changer for CSK" - Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel has credited Moeen Ali for being one of the principal game-changers for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2021.

Ali amassed 206 runs at a decent average of 34.33 and an impressive strike rate of 157.25 in the six knocks he played for CSK in IPL 2021. The England all-rounder also scalped five crucial wickets and had an excellent economy of 6.16.

While speaking on Star Sports, Parthiv Patel singled out Moeen Ali as the main contributor in CSK's terrific turnaround in IPL 2021.

"I think Moeen Ali was the main game-changer for CSK. He can open, he can bat at No.3, which he did really well. He carried on the momentum that Faf and Ruturaj gave. It was good to see him performing so well," said Patel.

The former India wicketkeeper pointed out that an all-round team effort was responsible for CSK's revival, with both the top order and middle order playing their part to perfection.

"It was important to make a collective comeback. That is exactly what has happened with CSK. Yes, openers did very well but I think the middle order was the key. Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina got a fifty, Ravindra Jadeja taking the opportunity," added Patel.

Man of the Match in CSK’s wins in #IPL2021



Vs PBKS - Deepak Chahar

Vs RR - Moeen Ali

Vs KKR - Du Plessis

Vs RCB - Jadeja

Vs SRH - Gaikwad



5 wins. 5 different Man of the match award winners. #CSK 👏👏 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 28, 2021

CSK had one of the most consistent batting lineups in IPL 2021. They were not reliant on one particular batsman, with six of their batsmen breaching the half-century mark.

The way MS Dhoni handled CSK was remarkable: Parthiv Patel

MS Dhoni stood out with his astute leadership for CSK [P/C: iplt20.com]

While stating that he had predicted a good run for CSK in IPL 2021, Parthiv Patel lauded MS Dhoni's effective handling of his resources.

"I had no doubts about it. CSK was in my top four even before the tournament started. But I thought the way MS Dhoni handled the team, it was remarkable. When you have to make a comeback you need a strong captain," said Patel.

The former CSK player elaborated that MS Dhoni ensured form was kept in mind while deciding the batting order. He credited the talismanic skipper for promoting Moeen Ali while himself moving further down the order.

"Everyone thought Suresh Raina will bat at No.3 but it was Moeen Ali. He knew what changes he needed to do. Everyone was thinking that MS Dhoni will come and bat at No.4 or No.5. He took a backseat, he knew that there are guys who are batting well and they should get more number of overs," signed off Patel.

With Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu coming into IPL 2021 with not much competitive cricket behind them, MS Dhoni opted to bat Moeen Ali at No.3. The move paid rich dividends as the southpaw gave much-needed impetus to the CSK innings.