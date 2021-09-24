IPL 2021: Prithvi Shaw opens up about his most devastating injury

Delhi Capitals and India batsman Prithvi Shaw has had his fair share of injury woes in his short career. The right-handed opener spoke about one of his worst injuries in a video shared on the Delhi Capitals' Instagram handle.

Shaw said that an ankle injury was one of the worst he suffered in a tour match before the Test series in Australia in 2018. He went into the series after scoring a magnificent century on his Test debut against the West Indies. However, the lateral ligament injury meant Shaw missed out as India registered their first Test series win Down Under. He said:

"I was out for three-and-a-half months and it was a big tournament for me."

Shaw picked up the injury when he had a bad landing while trying to take a catch at deep midwicket during the tour match in Sydney. Speaking about the injury, he said:

"It was a big moment for me, playing in Australia. I was very young at that time and everyone was looking forward to watching me play."

At the time, Shaw's stock was on the rise. Prior to his Test debut, he had captained India to the Under-19 World Cup title and was seen as the next big thing going into the series against Australia.

I use to sleep with my legs in an ice bucket: Prithvi Shaw

Shaw said he returned to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for his rehabilitation.

"All the physios were taking care of my ankle. I had to do icing all the time, every 20 minutes. I used to sleep sometimes, with my legs in that bucket. Icing was very important for me at that time because all my three ligaments were gone. But I recovered quite fast. They said my bones were healing quite fast. I could have been out for five months but it was only three, so I was happy."

Shaw credited his father for being there for him and helping him get through the injury as it took a toll on him mentally. He said his father was always on call with him and told him that these things happen in life and that it would be okay.

Also Read

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Shaw has played a key role this season in Delhi Capitals' brilliant IPL campaign so far. He has scored 319 runs in nine matches at an average of 35.44 so far, which is his best in any season of the IPL.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar