IPL 2021: Promoting Moeen Ali to No. 3 turned out to be a masterstroke - Sunil Gavaskar analyzes CSK’s resurgence

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has stated that the Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) decision to promote Moeen Ali to No. 3 during IPL 2021 turned out to be a masterstroke.

Batting up the order, the England all-rounder hammered 206 runs in six matches for CSK at a strike rate of 157.25. He provided the innings with some much-needed impetus with the bat, which the franchise seemed to be lacking last season.

Praising CSK’s decision to send Ali to bat higher in the order, Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportstar:

“The promotion of Moeen Ali to the top of the order at No. 3 turned out to be a masterstroke as the left-handed batsman produced some blistering innings.”

Gavaskar also hailed the performances of other key CSK members like Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sam Curran. The Indian legend stated in his column:

“The seasoned Faf du Plessis was in cracking form, too, and, along with the promising Ruturaj Gaikwad, gave the team some top starts. Sam Curran continues to impress and improve with every game and bids fair to be considered a proper all-rounder now.”

According to Gavaskar, one of the few areas of concern for CSK is the death overs bowling. Pointing out the loss against Mumbai Indians in a high-scoring game, the former captain wrote:

“It’s the final overs’ bowling that the side needs to strengthen as was evident in the match against Mumbai when, despite scoring 218, it lost the game off the last ball.”

There was a renewed energy in CSK this time: Sunil Gavaskar

After failing to qualify for the IPL playoffs for the first time last season, CSK came back with a bang in IPL 2021. They were second in the points table when the event had to be postponed indefinitely due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble. CSK have won five of the seven matches they played in IPL 2021.

Analyzing CSK’s impressive return to winning ways, Gavaskar opined:

“All the other teams were in top form with last year’s disappointing team, Chennai Super Kings, looking like the champion it usually had been all these years. There was a renewed energy about the team this time, though there were no major changes to its squad.”

There is no official word yet over the resumption of IPL 2021. However, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that the remainder of the T20 league won’t be held in India.