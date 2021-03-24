Watch: Ravindra Jadeja enthralls CSK fans with slow-mo long jump ahead of IPL 2021 

India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been out of action since January, after sustaining a thumb injury to his bowling hand during the third Test match of India's tour of Australia.

Ravindra Jadeja has kept fans updated about his rehabilitation process through social media. However, there has been no official word on whether the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player's thumb has healed enough for him to bowl in their first match of IPL 2021, which is against Delhi Capitals on April 10.

As the speculation over the left-hander's thumb continued, Jadeja made sure to keep his CSK supporters enthralled with his well-renowned fitness levels by sharing a slow-motion clip of him executing a flawless long jump.

The video is captioned 'Keep moving forward' and shows a friend measuring the length of Jadeja's jump. Watch the video below:

Keep moving forward 😎 pic.twitter.com/V8SMcNu95a — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) March 24, 2021

32-year-old Jadeja has been one of CSK's most important players over the years and skipper MS Dhoni will be hoping to use the star's services for the entire length of the tournament.

Ravindra Jadeja will look to come good for CSK after an impressive IPL 2020 campaign

Ravindra Jadeja was also one of the few bright spots for Chennai in their disastrous campaign during last year's IPL, in which they finished seventh and missed the playoffs for the first time in their history.

Although Jadeja was not required to bowl much due to the pitches in UAE not being conducive to spin, he shone with the bat lower down the order. Ravindra Jadeja finished IPL 2020 with 232 runs from 11 matches, at an average of 46.40 and an impressive strike-rate of 171.85.

With the tournament taking place on home turf this season, Ravindra Jadeja's accurate left-arm orthodox bowling will also be a crucial weapon for MS Dhoni.

'The Rockstar' is also one of the best fielders in world cricket and CSK fans will be hoping to watch him pull off some spectacular run-outs in IPL 2021.