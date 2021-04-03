IPL 2021 | Ravindra Jadeja reunites with MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings allrounder Ravindra Jadeja shared a warm-hearted message for his long-time captain and mentor MS Dhoni after meeting him in Mumbai ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season.

Showcasing the warm camaradarie with his skipper, Jadeja shared a few pictures of the meeting on Twitter with the following caption:

"Whenever i meet him it feels like i m meeting him for the first time!Still Same excitement when i met him in 2009.#bonding #respectforever

Whenever i meet him it feels like i m meeting him for the first time!Still Same excitement when i met him in 2009.#bonding #respectforever pic.twitter.com/Obmh9PIVAR — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) April 2, 2021

Ravindra Jadeja made his international debut under MS Dhoni in 2009 when the latter was building a young Indian team that would eventually go on to lift the World Cup in 2011. In IPL, Jadeja was bought by CSK in 2012. He has been playing alongside captain Dhoni ever since and has become one of the team's most reliable players over the years.

Ravindra Jadeja had one of his most impressive IPL seasons with the bat last year, where he scored 232 runs in 14 games down the order - at an average of 46.40 and a strike-rate of 171.85. However, his left-arm orthodox bowling was deemed ineffective as pitches in the UAE tended to favor pace more.

Player with 1000+ runs and 100+ wickets in IPL



💛SIR JADEJA

💛DJ BRAVO



End of the list.#CSK #IPL2021 @imjadeja @DJBravo47 — ⚔️Sir JADEJA FC ™ ⚔️ (@FCofSirJadeja) March 31, 2021

Ravindra Jadeja fit to fire for CSK in IPL 2021 after recovering from thumb surgery

Advertisement

Ravindra Jadeja appears to have recovered from the thumb injury he sustained during India's tour of Australia earlier in January this year. He recently joined his CSK teammates after undergoing a seven-day quarantine in Mumbai.

The left-hander had to undergo surgery after dislocating his thumb while trying to fend off a short delivery during India's third test match against the Aussies. Jadeja has been out of action ever since and wasn't named in any of the squads during England's recent tour of India.

But rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru seems to have gone well as Jadeja has been actively sharing updates about his fitness on social media.

With the IPL back in India in 2021, skipper MS Dhoni will once again hope for Ravindra Jadeja to repeat his heroics and help the Chennai-based franchise recover from the agony of finishing seventh in their most recent IPL season.