IPL 2021: "Wanindu Hasaranga was really keen to play at the RCB" - Coach Mike Hesson comments on the team's new recruits

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) head coach Mike Hesson recently revealed the reason for roping in new recruits as replacements for players who will not be available for the remainder of this year's Indian Premier League. In a video shared by the franchise on their social media, the 46-year-old talked about the importance of having all-round abilities.

The New Zealander mentioned how Wanindu Hasaranga's ability to contribute in all three areas of the game is an added advantage for Virat Kohli and RCB. Hesson acknowledged how several teams had their eyes on the Sri Lankan star during the replacement window.

Hesson said that the ultimate decision to choose the team he wants to play for is in the players' hands. As per the RCB coach, Hasaranga was very keen to be a part of the Bangalore-based franchise.

Speaking about the selection of their other replacement players, the veteran coach highlighted that Dushmantha Chameera will give them a pace bowling option. He also said that the 29-year-old can chip in with handy contributions with the bat as well.

Apart from the aforementioned names, England's George Garton and Singapore-based batsman Tim David are the other two new names signed by the RCB think tank for the UAE leg of the tournament.

Hesson also shared the reasons behind these picks and said that the team was looking for a left-hand bowler. The team management is keen to use the option for several match-ups towards the latter stages of the tournament. Meanwhile, David's signing gives them a player for middle-order without changing the balance of the team.

RCB players who are unavailable for second leg of IPL 2021

Australia's Adam Zampa, Daniel Sams and Kane Richardson will not take part in the remaining matches of IPL 2021. Furthermore, the Virat Kohli-led side will also be without the services of New Zealand's Finn Allen.

RCB squad for IPL 2021:

Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Md. Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Joshua Phillipe, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Srikar Bharat, Suyash Prabhudesai, Daniel Christian, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kane Richardson, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmatha Chameera, Tim David

