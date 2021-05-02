IPL 2021: RCB set to don a Blue jersey for an upcoming match. Here's why

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli recently announced his team would wear a blue jersey for an upcoming game as a tribute to COVID frontline workers, who have spent the last year wearing PPE kits while leading the fight against the pandemic. RCB is also set to provide financial support to India's healthcare infrastructure.

On top of that, RCB will also auction the signed blue jersey from that game and donate the money raised for healthcare support in the country. In a video released by RCB on their social media platform, Virat Kohli said:

"What's happening in our country with the spread of the COVID virus is deeply concerning. We as a franchise over the past week have had focused discussions on how we can help at the ground level and assist frontline workers in these dire times."

This season RCB is going to be sporting a special Blue jersey in 1 of the upcoming matches with key messaging on the match kit to pay our respect & show solidarity to all the front line heroes who have spent last year wearing PPE kits & leading the fight against the pandemic.

Adding further the 32-year old said:

"RCB has identified key areas in which immediate help is required in healthcare infrastructure related to Oxygen support and will be making a financial contribution in this regard. RCB is going the sporting a special blue jersey in one of the upcoming matches with key messaging on our match kits to pay respect and show solidarity for our frontline workers who have spent the majority of last year wearing PPE kits and leading the fight against the pandemic. RCB will also auction all signed player jerseys from this game to raise money and add to or earlier financial contribution supporting healthcare infrastructure."

The blue jerseys will carry important healthcare messages. Virat Kohli also urged Indian citizens to get vaccinated at the earliest opportunity.

RCB joins list of teams & players who are supporting COVID fight in India

Rajasthan Royals announce a contribution of over $1 milion from their owners, players and management to help with immediate support to those impacted by COVID-19.



Complete details 👇#RoyalsFamily — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 29, 2021

Just a few days back, Rajasthan Royals announced they would be donating around Rs. 7.5 crore to assist in the COVID fight in India.

Apart from that, Delhi Capitals also joined hands to fight the pandemic as they announced donations worth Rs 1.5 crore to a Delhi-NCR based NGO.

Among the players participating in the IPL, it was Pat Cummins who had set the ball rolling with his generous donation of $50,000. Former cricketer turned commentator Brett Lee decided to donate 1Bitcoin (Approx Rs.42 lakh). Meanwhile, Punjab Kings batsman Nicholas Pooran decided to share a portion of his IPL salary.

With RCB also now joining hands, the IPL is going all out in terms of their fight against the devastating pandemic.