IPL 2021: "CSK continue to be the best in the competition tactically" - Scott Styris

Scott Styris has said that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have continued to be tactically the best team in the tournament in IPL 2021.

CSK endured a tough IPL 2020 as they finished seventh and failed to reach the playoffs for the first time in their history. However, they bounced back spectacularly to emerge as one of the front-runners for the title this year.

While speaking on Star Sports, Scott Styris credited MS Dhoni for CSK's incredible turnaround in IPL 2021.

"I was incredibly impressed by the leadership shown by MS Dhoni, as much for what they did off the field as he did on the field. He knew if they tried to repeat what happened last year, it wouldn't have worked. So they made changes, so incredibly smart and I think they [CSK] continue tactically to be the best in the competition," said Styris.

The former CSK player also lauded Sam Curran and Deepak Chahar for forming a potent partnership with the new ball.

"You pick up wickets early, it is a different ball game. They can really squeeze you and strangle you through those middle overs in particular. Sam Curran has a role to play in that with his ability to swing the ball in that one direction, Deepak Chahar on the other. I think they form a really good partnership together," added Styris.

Sam Curran and Deepak Chahar, with nine and eight wickets respectively, are CSK's most successful bowlers in IPL 2021 to date. All eight of Chahar's wickets came in two spells with the new ball, where he rocked the PBKS and KKR top order with four scalps each.

"If CSK are to win this year, Ravindra Jadeja needs to be their MVP" - Scott Styris

Ravindra Jadeja has starred with his all-round performances for CSK in IPL 2021

Scott Styris feels Ravindra Jadeja needs to continue dishing out exceptional performances if CSK has to go all the way once IPL 2021 commences.

"I like the role Jadeja was playing for the CSK side and I believe if they are to win this year, he needs to be their MVP," said Styris.

The former New Zealand cricketer highlighted the 32-year-old has been sensational with his all-round displays for CSK in IPL 2021.

"We have seen Jadeja move higher up in the batting order, we have always known about his fielding skills. He is probably the best in the world with his fielding, especially with his ability to throw down the stumps. His bowling is always a bankable four overs and he is starting to pick up more and more wickets," observed Styris.

Ravindra Jadeja has been CSK's standout player in IPL 2021. He has scored his runs at a Bradmanesque average of 131.00 and an excellent strike rate of 161.72. Jadeja has also scalped six wickets at an economy of 6.70 and taken eight catches, the joint-most alongside Shikhar Dhawan, apart from some breathtaking run-outs.

In 2021 IPL



Only Two Players with 100+ Batting Average



131.00 - Ravindra Jadeja

128.00 - Kane Williamson#IPL2021 — ComeOn Cricket 🏏🇮🇳 (@ComeOnCricket) May 7, 2021