IPL 2021: "Someone like Jadeja has to be in all three formats" - CSK's Suresh Raina

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Suresh Raina believes his teammate Ravindra Jadeja is a complete player who should be playing in all three formats.

Ravindra Jadeja has been a match-winner for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. He has scored 102 runs, scalped five wickets and taken seven catches in five outings this season.

Speaking about Jadeja's excellence on CSK TV, Suresh Raina said:

"He's been batting really well, he's been bowling really well, and he has taken 7 or 8 catches till now. Someone like Jadeja has to be in all three formats."

Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja have been teammates in the IPL for a decade now. While Raina has been a part of CSK since the first season, Jadeja joined in 2011. After CSK received a temporary suspension from the IPL, Jadeja and Raina played together for the Gujarat Lions.

Ravindra Jadeja works really hard: Suresh Raina

Ravindra Jadeja and Suresh Raina have been the backbone of the Chennai Super Kings team (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Having spent so much time with Ravindra Jadeja and even captained him in the IPL, Suresh Raina has closely followed the all-rounder's journey. Describing how every team captain would want a player like Jadeja in the team, Raina added:

"He works really hard. I would say he is one of the number one in the world. He has been amazing. I love his attitude, how he throws his body at the ball and he enjoys fielding. I think he is one person who can really change the momentum. Whoever (is) the captain in the side really wants him in the team. When things are not in your favor, one catch or one run out can change the momentum. That's what he has been doing."

Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja will be in action tonight as the Chennai Super Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at Arun Jaitley Stadium.