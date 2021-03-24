Suresh Raina lands in Mumbai, will begin quarantine soon

Suresh Raina has landed in Mumbai to join the Chennai Super Kings squad ahead of IPL 2021. The former India all-rounder will begin his mandatory quarantine period soon before hitting the CSK nets.

Raina posted a couple of Instagram stories to update his fans about his arrival in Mumbai. The first story featured a video of himself saying goodbye from the airport.

On The Way On The Way He Is On The Way 🤸🤸😍💛



Airport Pics 🔥🥁🥁#SureshRaina | @ImRaina | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/YQzgDhPhIZ — RAINA Trends™ (@trendRaina) March 24, 2021

A few hours later, he posted a clip of his ride to the hotel.

Suresh Raina missed the previous IPL season due to personal reasons. He reached the United Arab Emirates and had almost completed his quarantine period before rushing back to India just a few days before the start of the tournament.

The Chennai Super Kings struggled a lot in Raina's absence last year. The left-handed batsman has been the team's cornerstone since day one, aggregating 4,527 runs in 160 innings for the franchise.

Suresh Raina has played only five T20 matches since IPL 2019 final

Suresh Raina has been a vital cog for the Chennai Super Kings

Suresh Raina retired from all forms of international cricket in 2020. He was set to play in IPL 2020, but the southpaw pulled out of the tournament at the last minute.

Raina has played only five domestic T20 matches since the IPL 2019 season. He turned out for Uttar Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy earlier this year. But he could not get going, managing just 102 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 115.90.

Raina, who smashed six fours and five sixes in the domestic T20 tournament, even picked up one wicket for his team.

It will be interesting to see how Suresh Raina performs in the upcoming edition of the IPL.