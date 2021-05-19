IPL 2021: “There was certainly more risk once we left that Mumbai bubble” - Mike Hussey opens up on his battle with COVID-19

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach Mike Hussey believes that traveling from Mumbai to Delhi during the course of the now-suspended IPL 2021 exposed all those involved to greater risk.

Mike Hussey, who had tested positive for COVID-19 in India, reached Australia on Monday via a commercial flight from Doha after testing negative. He is now undergoing 14-day hotel quarantine in Sydney as per protocols.

Opening up on the tough times he endured in India, Hussey revealed that once the tournament moved to Delhi from Mumbai, he started feeling unwell. While he initially returned negative tests, the Australian knew something was wrong when CSK bowling coach L Balaj tested positive. Hussey had been sitting next to Balaji on the team bus.

Speaking to foxsports.com.au, Mike Hussey recalled:

“My initial test came up as a weak positive, and we were sort of hoping the next would be negative and it’d be alright, but unfortunately I got retested the next day and that came back positive. To be honest, I had already started feeling some of the symptoms and so I was thinking, ‘I’m pretty sure I’ve got it. Plus I was sitting next to the bowling coach on the bus a few times, so I thought, ‘If he’s got it then there’s a pretty good chance I’ve got it as well’.”

'Oh gosh, why me?'



Hussey lifts lid on his Indian COVID nightmare 👉 https://t.co/kWuhyUFh3G



✍ @J_Polychronis pic.twitter.com/JEBvcNYVKi — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) May 18, 2021

Mike Hussey admitted that while he felt safe in the Mumbai bio-bubble, shifting to Delhi saw him and others get exposed to the likes of airport security, baggage handlers and pilots, who were not part of the bubble.

“So there was a risk there. It (also) could have been at the ground; there was ground staff while we were there training and on game day. There was certainly more risk once we left that Mumbai bubble,” Hussey added.

"It was just a bit annoying" - Mike Hussey on testing positive for COVID-19

Mike Hussey will be home from India on Monday, about the same time as the 38 Aust players, coaches and media land on their return from the Maldives https://t.co/Pq0RU9gQgr — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) May 16, 2021

Asked about his initial reaction when he found out that he had tested positive, Mike Hussey replied that he was a bit annoyed.

“I was a bit like, ‘Oh gosh, why me’, but I didn’t really think too much at all. I thought it was a bit of a shame. But I certainly wasn’t worried about my breathing or things like that. It was just a bit annoying, really,” Hussey said.

Mike Hussey went on to add that the virus did take a toll on his health.

“Looking back on it now, it probably did knock me around a bit more than I thought at the time. At the time I thought I didn’t feel great, but not life-threatening or anything like that. But it does take its toll on you after a while I guess,” he added.

Mike Hussey touched down in Australia the same day the contingent stranded in the Maldives reached home safely. After finishing his two-week hotel quarantine, Hussey will take a flight to Perth to join his family.

More than 30 Australian cricketers and support staff have touched down on home soil after being stranded in India. They were there for the @IPL which was cancelled as Australia's travel ban came into effect. https://t.co/CYfN6lAd0h 7NEWS at 6pm. #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/NHmwFj24Bi — 7NEWS Australia (@7NewsAustralia) May 17, 2021