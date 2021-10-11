IPL 2021: "This is the first time we are seeing AB de Villiers in his 'human' avatar" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra believes that the second phase of IPL 2021 has brought forward the human avatar of 'superhuman' AB de Villiers.

The cricketer-turned commentator's remarks were a reference to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter's recent dip in form. While AB de Villiers recorded two 75-plus scores during the India-leg of the tournament, he has failed to go past the 26-run mark in seven innings in the UAE.

Aakash Chopra feels the South African's sudden dip in form is a result of the RCB's decision to shunt him to as low as no.6 in the batting order. Chopra said while De Villiers has the ability to turn it around in just one innings, his confidence is quite low at the moment.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

"AB's form, he's a superhuman but still 'human'. The story is you gave him a chance to not make runs by batting him so low down the order. And if you do that, how will the guy [perform], no matter how good he is? He can still turn it around. One innings can change everything but his confidence level might not be up there. This is perhaps the first time we are seeing AB in his human avatar..."

AB de Villiers taking on the role of finisher has coincided with more exposure for the likes of Glenn Maxwell and KS Bharat. Both of those players carried the weight of the batting lineup in the UAE and secured the RCB's spot in the playoffs.

"'Glenn 'Consistent' Maxwell, I never thought I would say this..." - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra also spoke highly of Maxwell, calling him the "biggest positive" for RCB this season. He gave the Australian all-rounder the middle name 'consistent', owing to him scoring 498 runs so far this season, including as many as six fifties.

Aakash Chopra added:

"The biggest positive factor [for RCB] so far, amid all the ups and downs, [is that] Maxwell has been consistent. Throughout his IPL career, he has made 12 half-centuries out of which six were prior to this season and six are this season. 'Glenn Consistent Maxwell', I never thought I would say this because he's always been a risk-taker. But this time he's saying 'Not taking risks is the biggest risk, risk is my love'."

RCB will clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Elminator today, starting at 7:30 PM IST in Sharjah. While the winner will proceed to the second Qualifier against Delhi Capitals (DC), the loser will be out of the tournament.

