IPL 2021: Three members from CSK’s camp test positive for COVID-19

Three members from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2021 contingent have tested positive for COVID-19. However, the group does not include any CSK players.

ESPNCricinfo confirmed the development, with the results emerging from the CSK camp after the latest round of COVID-19 testing on Sunday.

According to the publication, CSK chief executive officer Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach L Balaji and a bus cleaner have tested positive for Covid-19. The trio took another test on Monday to rule out the possibility of getting a false positive, the results of which will be available in a few hours.

If anyone from the CSK contingent returns another positive result, they will have to self-isolate according to the IPL 2021 bio-bubble guidelines.

This means they will have to spend 10 days in a designated medical facility outside CSK’s bio-bubble, and will only be allowed to come back once they return two negative tests.

An official announcement from the CSK and IPL authorities is expected soon. As of now, the franchise is expected to play its next IPL 2021 game on May 5 against the Rajasthan Royals.

The news from the CSK camp comes hours after it was confirmed that Monday's KKR versus RCB clash had been postponed.

KKR players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier have tested positive for COVID-19, with the rest of the KKR camp testing negative for the virus.

However, players will undergo a daily testing routine to identify any other possible cases. The BCCI confirmed they are working on a new date for the IPL 2021 clash, with an announcement expected to be made soon.

CSK had a COVID scare earlier as well

This is not the first time someone associated with CSK has tested positive for the virus. A member from the CSK’s content team tested positive for COVID-19 last month in Mumbai.

Last year, several members of the CSK staff, including players Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Chahar, returned positive results just days before the start of IPL 2020.