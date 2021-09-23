IPL 2021: [Watch] Ambati Rayudu celebrates his 36th birthday with CSK teammates

Former Indian middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu celebrated his 36th birthday with his Chennai Super Kings teammates on Thursday (September 23).

The Super Kings arranged a special cake-cutting ceremony for the birthday boy and his teammates, especially Dwyane Bravo, tried to mash a piece of cake on Rayudu's face. CSK's Instagram handle posted the video of the same on Thursday evening.

Earlier in the day, Chennai's Twitter handle had posted a video where the rest of the players can be seen posting heartfelt wishes for Rayudu on his birthday. The post was captioned:

"Super Fam's Wishes & #Yellove for Amba🔥 Rayudu! #SuperBirthday #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 @RayuduAmbati."

Rayudu will be looking to get into the thick of things in the IPL when CSK locks horns with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Sharjah on Friday.

Ambati Rayudu was forced to retire hurt in the last game against Mumbai

The veteran Indian cricketer made a poor start to the UAE leg of his campaign as he copped a vicious blow to his elbow during the opening game against the Mumbai Indians.

Rayudu was struck on his elbow by a sharp bumper from Adam Milne and was forced to leave the field. He looked in a lot of pain and there were concerns in the CSK camp regarding the extent of the injury. However, after the game, head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed that the 36-year-old is recovering well and is likely to be available for the upcoming fixtures.

Rayudu is an important cog in Chennai's batting unit, especially considering the fact that Suresh Raina has not looked in the best of form.

The former Indian international has displayed good form in the current season. While Rayudu hasn't made a lot of runs, the intent with which he has approached his batting has been brilliant to see. In six innings, Rayudu has scored 131 runs at a strike rate of 191.55, with his best knock coming against Mumbai- 72 off 27 balls- in the first phase of the season.

With the next game set to take place on a batting paradise like Sharjah, CSK will hope that the right-hander brings his A-game to the table on Friday.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar