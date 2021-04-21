Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

IPL 2021: [Watch] Andre Russell smashes big sixes in practice session ahead of match against CSK

Andre Russell looks in great touch ahead of the match against the Chennai Super Kings
Andre Russell looks in great touch ahead of the match against the Chennai Super Kings
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 7 min ago
News

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell has been one of the top performers for his team in IPL 2021. However, his franchise is in the bottom half of the standings.

Russell has scored 45 runs and taken six wickets in two matches. He will have to bring his 'A' game to the table against the Chennai Super Kings to ensure the Kolkata Knight Riders return to the top-4.

The conditions at Wankhede Stadium will suit his playing style. Ahead of the match against CSK, Russell had a practice session in Mumbai, where he whacked deliveries out of the park.

Kolkata Knight Riders shared a compilation video of the best shots played by Andre Russell in that session.

"Andre Russell absolutely BELTING it at training in Wankhede to light up the Mumbai night sky. Gotta keep the Sound On for this one!" KKR captioned the Instagram post.

Andre Russell has a fantastic strike rate of 179.12 in his IPL career, but his batting strike rate in IPL 2021 has been 112.50. KKR fans will be delighted to see the way Russell played in the practice session and hope that he can deliver for his team tonight.

Andre Russell achieved his highest IPL score against the Chennai Super Kings

It is tough to stop Andre Russell once he gets going in the middle (Image courtesy: IPLT20.com)
It is tough to stop Andre Russell once he gets going in the middle (Image courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Andre Russell has played nine IPL matches versus the Chennai Super Kings, where he has scored 226 runs at a strike rate of 161.43. He recorded his career-best score of 88* versus the Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium in IPL 2018.

Advertisement

With the ball, he has taken six wickets in 22 overs versus Chennai. It will be interesting to see how he performs in tonight's IPL 2021 fixture.

Published 21 Apr 2021, 18:35 IST
comments icon
IPL 2021 Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Andre Russell
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी