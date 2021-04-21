IPL 2021: [Watch] Andre Russell smashes big sixes in practice session ahead of match against CSK

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell has been one of the top performers for his team in IPL 2021. However, his franchise is in the bottom half of the standings.

Russell has scored 45 runs and taken six wickets in two matches. He will have to bring his 'A' game to the table against the Chennai Super Kings to ensure the Kolkata Knight Riders return to the top-4.

The conditions at Wankhede Stadium will suit his playing style. Ahead of the match against CSK, Russell had a practice session in Mumbai, where he whacked deliveries out of the park.

Kolkata Knight Riders shared a compilation video of the best shots played by Andre Russell in that session.

"Andre Russell absolutely BELTING it at training in Wankhede to light up the Mumbai night sky. Gotta keep the Sound On for this one!" KKR captioned the Instagram post.

Andre Russell has a fantastic strike rate of 179.12 in his IPL career, but his batting strike rate in IPL 2021 has been 112.50. KKR fans will be delighted to see the way Russell played in the practice session and hope that he can deliver for his team tonight.

Andre Russell achieved his highest IPL score against the Chennai Super Kings

It is tough to stop Andre Russell once he gets going in the middle (Image courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Andre Russell has played nine IPL matches versus the Chennai Super Kings, where he has scored 226 runs at a strike rate of 161.43. He recorded his career-best score of 88* versus the Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium in IPL 2018.

With the ball, he has taken six wickets in 22 overs versus Chennai. It will be interesting to see how he performs in tonight's IPL 2021 fixture.