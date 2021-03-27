Watch: CSK's Dwayne Bravo times the ball sweetly in pre-season training camp

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has worked on his batting skills ahead of IPL 2021. The Caribbean star faced a few throwdowns in CSK pre-season training camp in Mumbai.

CSK posted a brief clip of Dwayne Bravo's batting practice, where he looked in great touch with the willow.

"Melody in motion! The champ getting the feel of all things Yellovely!" Chennai Super Kings captioned the Instagram post.

Dwayne Bravo could play only six matches for CSK in IPL 2020, where the West Indian all-rounder picked up six wickets and aggregated seven runs.

Bravo's primary focus this year will be to stay fit. He has missed many IPL matches in the last few seasons because of his injury woes.

He picked up a groin injury in the United Arab Emirates during IPL 2020, which forced him to return home early.

Can Dwayne Bravo bring his 'A' game to the table for CSK in IPL 2021?

Dwayne Bravo has taken 31 wickets in the last three IPL seasons for CSK.

Dwayne Bravo returned to CSK in 2018. The all-rounder played an integral role in the team's 2018 championship win by scoring 141 runs and scalping 14 wickets.

However, his numbers dropped a bit in the 2019 season, as Bravo managed 80 runs and nine wickets in 12 games for the Chennai-based franchise.

Bravo will have to perform his best this year to ensure that the Chennai Super Kings consider retaining him in their roster. Since CSK have Sam Curran now, Bravo might lose his spot in the team if he fails to get going in the initial games.

The Chennai Super Kings open their IPL 2021 campaign against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday (April 10).