IPL 2021: [Watch] Deepak Chahar, Jaya Bhardwaj's grand celebrations with the CSK family after engagement

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Deepak Chahar proposed to girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj in the stands after their IPL 2021 match against Punjab Kings on Thursday in Dubai.

An ecstatic Bhardwaj said yes after Chahar got down on one knee to pop the question.

As the two returned to the team hotel, they were greeted by Chahar's teammates, their families and CSK staff members. They went on to celebrate their engagement with some cake and confetti.

The couple managed to feed each other a few bites before Chahar's teammates, led by captain MS Dhoni, grabbed him and smeared the cake all over the pacer.

Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh was seen giving Jaya Bhardwaj a hug as she also applied some cake to her face.

But the treatment Jaya got was far milder than what Chahar's teammates dished out to him.

Jaya Bhardwaj was in the stands for CSK's match against Punjab Kings in Dubai. After PBKS wrapped up a comfortable victory, Chahar joined Bhardwaj in the stands and got down on a knee to propose to her.

Bhardwaj was taken aback and looked delighted.

A video of his proposal immediately went viral.

Chahar also took to Instagram to share pictures from his special moment.

Jaya Bhardwaj is the sister of model and VJ Siddharth Bhardwaj, who won the season 2 of the reality show MTV Splitsvilla.

Bhardwaj reportedly works at a corporate firm in Delhi.

Chahar has been a key cog for CSK, who are set to finish second in the league stage of the IPL 2021 points table.

After a horror campaign last time around, CSK became the first team to qualify for the playoffs this season.

After the IPL, Chahar is set to stay back in the UAE as he has been named as a reserve player for India for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

