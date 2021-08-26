IPL 2021: [Watch] Deepak Chahar and Karn Sharma engage in a funny game in CSK training

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are among the first few franchises to kick start their training for the second phase of IPL 2021, slated to take place in the UAE, starting September 19.

In a recent video uploaded to social media, CSK cricketers Deepak Chahar and Karn Sharma were seen competing in a fun game during one of their training sessions. They captioned the post:

"2 🦁, 2 touches and 7 points to win! 📹 - Kings Arena ft. Deepak vs Karn!"

CSK cricketers Deepak Chahar and Karn Sharma went up against each where they had to pass the football to each other's court with a single touch from their legs. Skipper MS Dhoni looked excited as both Karn and Deepak are not fond of playing football.

The veteran leg-spinner took an early lead but Deepak Chahar came from behind to win the game by reaching the seven-point mark. The video concluded with teammates congratulating Deepak for beating Karn Sharma.

CSK placed second in the IPL 2021 points table

After a complete debacle in IPL 2020, the MS Dhoni-led CSK made a superb comeback in 2021. They were placed second in the points table when the tournament was postponed on May 4 due to COVID-19 crisis.

The three-time IPL champions have accumulated 10 points from seven matches to find themselves behind Delhi Capitals (12).

Despite going down in the season opener against Delhi, Chennai pulled back to win back-to-back games and keep themselves afloat in the top half of the points table.

The dates are here, bring on the Whistles!#IPL2021 #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/JTp0NvXNbD — Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) July 25, 2021

Meanwhile, CSK have received a major boost ahead of the UAE leg of IPL 2021 with star fast bowler Josh Hazlewood confirming his availability for the remainder of the tournament. Notably, he missed the first half of the competition in India citing personal reasons.

CSK will begin their campaign in the second phase of IPL 2021 against defending champions Mumbai Indians on September 19 in Dubai.

