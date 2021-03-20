Watch: Dwayne Bravo joins the CSK team with a message for Ambati Rayudu

West Indies star Dwayne Bravo joined Chennai Super King's training camp in Mumbai ahead of the 14th edition of the IPL. The all-rounder announced his arrival by posting a video message to Ambati Rayudu, saying, "I'm here, my brother".

Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo are known to share a good rapport among themselves. Chennai Super King's official Instagram account shared the message from Bravo.

Earlier, CSK's Twitter account had posted a message from Ambati Rayudu, in which the Indian batsman jokingly asked whether Bravo was still playing.

"Is he still playing? I don't know. I have been trying to reach out to him. I think he was pretty good at playing cricket; I don't know how he is right now, what he is doing. Just hope that he turns up here," Rayudu said.

CSK will be looking to make amends after a poor showing in last year's IPL, where they finished 7th. The Chennai-based outfit will kick off their new season on April 10, where they will square up against last season's finalists Delhi Capitals.

Dwayne Bravo's record in the IPL

MS Dhoni (L) & Dwayne Bravo at a CSK practice session

The West Indies all-rounder has been a consistent performer for CSK over the years, contributing with both bat and ball. However, Dwayne Bravo could only play six games last season as his campaign was cut short due to a groin injury.

Advertisement

The all-rounder's impact with the bat has gone down over the last few years, but he continues to be an important bowling option for his captain MS Dhoni.

Last season, Bravo made only seven runs in two innings. With the ball, he picked six wickets at an economy of 8.57. Overall, the 37-year-old has played 140 games in his IPL career, scoring 1490 runs at an average of 22.57, doing so at a strike rate of 128.22.

With the ball, Bravo has picked up 153 wickets at an economy of 8.40. Given that he often bowls tough overs at the death, his economy is decent.