Watch: ‘Mahi all the way’ as MS Dhoni looks at home in CSK nets

MS Dhoni returned to the nets ahead of IPL 2021, with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posting a video of their skipper while practising.

The video of MS Dhoni practising in the nets has gone viral on social media, with fans going gaga over his power-hitting on display.

The video begins with MS Dhoni padding up as he enters the CSK nets with typical nonchalance. He then proceeds to play a few shots, knocking a few balls over. MS Dhoni seems confident in his stroke-play, as he shows no signs of rustiness despite last playing a competitive game in IPL 2020.

The CSK captain then gets into his groove, taking both the spinners and quicker bowlers to the cleaners. In typical MS Dhoni style, he sends one ball high into the stands towards the end of the clip.

How will MS Dhoni perform in IPL 2021?

If IPL 2020 was a challenge, IPL 2021 could be a tougher proposition for MS Dhoni and CSK as they come into the tournament under pressure.

The 39-year-old had a season to forget last year, scoring a meagre 200 runs in 14 games. MS Dhoni's performances in CSK’s sorry collective effort meant they failed to qualify for the IPL playoffs for the very first time.

CSK have begun preparing in Chennai for IPL 2021 a month in advance. MS Dhoni will once again lead the side as he targets a fourth IPL crown for the franchise.

While the team will welcome Suresh Raina's return, MS Dhoni remains one of CSK’s most important batsmen. The franchise missed his ability to finish games last season, and they will need MS Dhoni back to his best if they want to make amends for their dismal campaign last season.

The franchise has bought players like Moeen Ali and Krishnappa Gowtham, which gives them a great balance. With a good blend of international and domestic stars, CSK look good to make a deep run in IPL 2021.

With MS Dhoni the master of getting the most out of his players, expect him to bounce back emphatically in IPL 2021.