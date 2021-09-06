IPL 2021: [Watch] MI's Hardik Pandya whacks some big sixes in practice session

Hardik Pandya looks in fantastic touch ahead of the second phase of IPL 2021. The Mumbai Indians all-rounder shared an Instagram reel earlier today where he played some big shots to send the ball out of the park.

In the first phase of IPL 2021, Hardik Pandya could score only 52 runs in seven matches for the Mumbai Indians. He had a batting average of 8.66, while his highest score was 16. Hardik managed to hit only five fours and two sixes in seven games.

Aiming to improve his performance in the second phase of the competition, Hardik Pandya sweated hard in the practice session.

"Gotta get up everyday and do what you love," Hardik Pandya captioned his latest Instagram reel.

Hardik Pandya's latest Instagram post has gone viral on the platform, gaining close to a million views in a few hours. More than 250,000 Instagram users have liked the video, while the reel has received 1,352 comments as well. Hardik's wife Natasa Stankovic and sister-in-law Pankhuri Sharma also praised the Mumbai Indians star's efforts.

Can Hardik Pandya help the Mumbai Indians complete a hat-trick of IPL championship wins?

All eyes will be on Hardik Pandya during the 2nd phase of IPL 2021

Hardik Pandya has not played a match-winning knock for his team in ages. After a forgettable run with the bat in IPL 2021's first phase, Hardik struggled against the Sri Lankan bowlers while playing for the Indian cricket team in July.

It will be interesting to see how Hardik performs for the Mumbai Indians in the second phase of IPL 2021. He played a vital role in MI's previous two championship wins. Hardik will be keen to ensure that his franchise completes a hat-trick if IPL championships.

Hardik Pandya will return to action on September 19 when the Mumbai Indians take on the Chennai Super Kings in Dubai.

Edited by Diptanil Roy