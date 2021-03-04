Watch: MS Dhoni arrives in Chennai ahead of CSK’s IPL 2021 camp

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni has landed in Chennai ahead of IPL 2021 to take part in a preparatory training camp with the franchise.

CSK shared a video announcing MS Dhoni’s arrival, with fans going gaga on ‘Thala’'s return to Chennai. The video was released by the franchise a day after pictures of Dhoni at the Chennai airport went viral on social media.

MS Dhoni is seen wearing a white T-shirt in the video as he made his way from the Chennai airport. The 39-year-old received a grand welcome on his arrival at the team hotel, with the clip also showing Dhoni making his way to his room.

MS Dhoni’s CSK return has sent social media into a frenzy. Terms like ‘Thala’, ‘Dhoni Definitely Yes’ and ‘Whistle Podu’ have been trending on Twitter since fans first caught the first glimpse of MS Dhoni online.

MS Dhoni and CSK to begin training from March 8 or 9

MS Dhoni has arrived in Chennai to participate in CSK’s training camp for IPL 2021. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed the development, sharing details of the franchise's training camp while speaking with ANI.

“We are looking to start our camp from the 8th or 9th as we look to prepare for the upcoming edition of the IPL. Skipper MS Dhoni is here and the likes of Ambati Rayudu and all those available will be a part of the camp. We are also looking at the Tamil Nadu boys who are part of the team to join in.”

After CSK missed out on the competition's playoffs for the first time last year, MS Dhoni and co will look to bounce back in IPL 2021.

The CSK captain himself has a point to prove after he failed to impress last campaign. MS Dhoni had his worst IPL campaign in 2020, scoring just 200 runs in 14 games. The former India captain failed to register a half-century for the first time in an IPL campaign last year.