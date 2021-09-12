IPL 2021: [Watch] MS Dhoni hits a massive six off Deepak Chahar's bowling during a CSK match simulation practice session

The countdown for the UAE leg of IPL has begun as there are just seven days left now for the curtain-raiser between CSK and MI. In preparation for the encounter, the Chennai Super Kings have intensified their training sessions in Dubai.

They recently had a live match simulation practice to give the players a feel for the action before the tournament begins.

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and other CSK players participated in it. Dhoni looked to be in good rhythm as he smacked a couple of big hits in his trademark style.

The Chennai franchise shared the following post on Instagram and captioned it:

"Anbuden Diaries - Super Match Simulation Live from Dubai.! Catch up with Rutu and Cherry Chahar during the Super Match Simulation with Thala and chinna Thala at the crease.! 🦁💛"

You can watch the video below:

MS Dhoni's side performed well during the first half of the IPL in March. At the time of suspension, they were in second position in the points table.

CSK can afford to start slowly in the UAE leg of IPL 2021: Gautam Gambhir

Former KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir felt the Chennai Super Kings could afford a slow start to the second half of the IPL and still advance to the next stage comfortably.

He reasoned that the MS Dhoni-led side performed well in the first half played in India, so now there will be less pressure on them.

Speaking on Star Sports about the IPL, Gautam Gambhir conveyed his views about the teams' chances and other perceptions surrounding CSK. Gambhir said:

"Yes, they have the players who do not play much cricket, but it can be a blessing at times because you don't have the pressure to play international cricket or making a comeback.

"They have put themselves in a position that even if they start slightly slowly, it will not make too much of a difference. If they start slowly in one or two matches, you will still be able to qualify for the top four and once you do that, it could be anyone's game."

CSK currently has 10 points in their kitty with seven league games remaining. Usually, teams with 16 points or above qualify for the next stage.

Also Read

CSK will most likely reach the playoffs if they manage to win at least three out of their seven league games.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar