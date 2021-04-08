IPL 2021: [Watch] MS Dhoni plays peculiar Italian game 'Bocce' in training session

MS Dhoni was spotted playing a unique Italian game called 'Bocce' during a training session with Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) physiotherapist Tommy Simsek. CSK is currently camped in Mumbai, preparing for the 14th edition of the IPL.

CSK posted a clip with MS Dhoni and Tommy Simsek fighting it out against each other in a game that looked similar to the Indian game 'Goli'.

CSK's Twitter handle shared the video with the caption: "Thala vs Tommy at a game of Bocce! Italian version of Goli!"

Here is the video:

Thala vs Tommy at a game of Bocce!

— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 8, 2021

In the clip, Tommy Simsek explained the rules of the game, saying:

"So the Italians play this game where they throw steel balls, and they have one ball that they call the "Jack", and then you have 3-4 other balls . And whoever gets closest to the Jack, gets a point. If two of the balls are closer than your opposition, then you get two points. So we use couple of cricket balls, and we play an adapted version of Bocce. And it's first to 11 usually (that win).

Simsek further remarked that he dominates MS Dhoni in the game of Bocce, saying:

" I always beat MS. He is a very good cricket player, but I'm much better at Bocce."

MS Dhoni is an avid sports lover and is often seen playing various games apart from cricket during training sessions.

Coming to cricket, CSK will have to pull their socks up if they don't want a repeat of last season, when they had their worst ever finish in IPL history (7th).

MS Dhoni's batting prowess also came under the scanner as the former India captain was far from his best.

MS Dhoni's dismal IPL with the bat in 2020

MS Dhoni failed to score a half-century in the IPL last season

MS Dhoni had one of his worst ever IPL seasons with the bat in 2020, and it's no wonder that it coincided with CSK's worst-ever finish in the points table.

The 39-year-old scored 200 runs in 14 games at an average of 25, his lowest ever IPL average for a particular season.

His strike rate of 116.27 last season was also the second-worst rate at which he has scored in the IPL. Only in 2017 did Dhoni bat with a lower strike rate (116).

IPL 2020 was also the only time the wicketkeeper-batsman failed to register a single half-century over the course of the campaign. Before that, Dhoni had managed to hit at least one half-century in 12 consecutive seasons.

MS Dhoni returning to form will be key to CSK's chances. The Chennai franchise has been boosted by the return of Suresh Raina, who missed the last campaign.

However, it remains to be seen whether Raina can hit the ground running after his long hiatus from the game.

CSK will open their season with a clash against the Delhi Capitals on April 10.