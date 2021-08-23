IPL 2021: [Watch] MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina play a wide range of shots as they gear up for UAE leg of the tournament

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stalwarts MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina looked in full swing as they gear up for the second phase of IPL 2021. The T20 blitz, which was postponed on May 4 due to the COVID-19 crisis in India, will resume in the UAE on September 19.

CSK were among the first teams to land in the UAE and begin their preparations for the tournament. The Indian contingent, including skipper MS Dhoni and veteran batsman Suresh Raina, were part of the squad that had traveled to the UAE.

In a recent video shared by CSK on their social media handles, batters Raina, Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu were seen playing some extravagant shots in the nets.

"Shots!" CSK captioned the video.

The likes of MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina didn't look in the best of form with the bat in the first half of IPL 2021. They will be desperate to bounce back when the tournament resumes.

MS Dhoni's CSK second in the points table behind Delhi Capitals

Chennai were second in the IPL 2021 points table before the tournament was suspended. They have managed to secure 10 points from seven matches so far after making a slow start to the competition.

CSK played a masterstroke by roping in English all-rounder Moeen Ali during the auction. He injected firepower into the batting order, scoring 206 runs from six matches and also picking up five crucial wickets.

Despite being in the second spot, CSK's poor run in the UAE last year will be at the back of their minds and MS Dhoni's first challenge will be to overcome that. They begin their campaign in the second phase against defending champions Mumbai Indians on September 19 in Dubai.

