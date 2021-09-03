IPL 2021: [Watch] MS Dhoni and his CSK teammates participate in a fun football drill during a practice session

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players indulged in a fun football drill during their latest practice session in Dubai. Skipper MS Dhoni also participated in the game and put on an impressive performance.

Chennai Super Kings were one of the first IPL teams to set foot in the UAE last month ahead of the second half of the tournament. CSK players have been hitting the nets regularly over the past couple of weeks to get back into rhythm, as most of the squad members were not that active in international cricket.

The Chennai franchise recently took to their official Instagram handle to share a video to give fans a glimpse of the team's training sessions in Dubai. In the video, fans can see MS Dhoni and his teammates indulging in a football drill. CSK captioned the post:

"Unstoppable ⚽ aweTOM on the rally! #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛"

You can watch the video below:

MS Dhoni's side had a good run during the first half of the IPL in March. They were in the second position in the points table when the tournament was suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis in the country.

CSK vs MI will kick off the UAE leg of IPL 2021 on September 19

A high-octane clash between the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians will kickstart the second half of IPL 2021 on September 19. The Dubai International Stadium will be the venue for this blockbuster encounter.

The complete schedule for CSK's remaining fixtures in IPL 2021 is as follows:

Match 30: Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, September 19, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 35: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, September 24, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 38: Chennai Super Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 3:30 PM IST, September 26, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 44: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, September 30, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 47: Rajasthan Royals vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, October 2, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 50: Delhi Capitals vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, October 4, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 53: Chennai Super Kings vs. Punjab Kings - 3:30 PM IST, October 7, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Edited by Ritwik Kumar