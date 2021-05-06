IPL 2021: Picture Perfect - I'm back where I feel safe, says Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja has returned home following the postponement of IPL 2021. The Indian all-rounder posted a picture where he was seen spending time with his horses in his farmhouse in Jamnagar.

Ravindra Jadeja's love for horses is well documented, and he often shares pictures of them on social media. This time he uploaded pictures of the horses with the caption:

"Back to the place where I feel safe."

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were well placed in the second spot in the points table before IPL 2021 was suspended due to the rise of COVID-19 cases inside the teams' bio-bubbles. Following their disappointing season in the UAE in 2020, CSK seemingly looked good this time around.

CSK have managed five wins out of their seven games in IPL 2021. They also had the best net run rate amongst the franchises before the tournament was called off.

Ravindra Jadeja in IPL 2021

In these tough times, we have a responsibility on our hands to keep ourselves safe. Wear a mask #StaySafe #StayHome! pic.twitter.com/MM790AczAO — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) April 29, 2021

The all-rounder has remained unbeaten five times in six innings, scoring 131 runs at a strike rate of 161.72. His brilliant 62* off 28 balls was one of the highlights of IPL 2021, with the southpaw hitting Harshal Patel for 37 runs in the 19th over.

The 31-year-old did come under some criticism for his 22-ball 22 against the Mumbai Indians, who chased down 219 runs to win an enthralling encounter.

On the bowling front, Jadeja's economy stands at 6.7 in IPL 2021, with his best performance (3-13) coming against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The all-rounder has claimed six wickets across the tournament and has done a decent job with the ball in hand.

As is always the case with Ravindra Jadeja, he has been electric on the field, taking some breathtaking catches and effecting a direct hit run out as well.