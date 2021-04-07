IPL 2021: [Watch] Ravindra Jadeja hits big in CSK's training

Ravindra Jadeja recently posted a video of him sweating out during a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) training session ahead of the 14th edition of the IPL.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder will be in action for the first time since suffering an injury against Australia in the third Test in January.

The Indian all-rounder posted the video on Twitter.

In the clip, Ravindra Jadeja was seen working on his fielding, batting and bowling. The all-rounder played some expansive shots, with the popular Bollywood song 'Malhari' playing in the background.

Meanwhile, CSK will look to make amends after missing the IPL playoffs for the first time last year. With the return of Ravindra Jadeja and Suresh Raina (who missed IPL 2020), and a few shrewd signings in the mini-auction earlier this year, the three-time champions would fancy a successful campaign.

CSK spent INR 16.25 crore on two spin bowling all-rounders - Krishnappa Gowtham (INR 9.25 crore) and Moeen Ali (INR 7 crore). Gowtham received the highest-ever bid for an uncapped player in IPL history.

CSK were keen to add firepower to their lower middle order and sign players who can bowl spin to prepare for the spin-friendly conditions at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

However, their plans apparently took a hit after it was announced that all franchises would play their matches at neutral venues this season. CSK will play their first five IPL 2021 games at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

How did Ravindra Jadeja fare in the last edition of the IPL?

Ravindra Jadeja in action for CSK.

Ravindra Jadeja had a terrific outing last season with the bat. The all-rounder was one of the few bright spots in CSK's dismal campaign, scoring 232 runs in 14 games at an average of 46.40. What stood out was his strike rate of 171.85, which was way higher than his career IPL strike rate of 126.47.

Given MS Dhoni's waning prowess with the bat, Ravindra Jadeja might emerge as the chief finisher for CSK this season. The left-hander has shown that he is more than capable of attacking the bowlers from the get-go.

However, Ravindra Jadeja might want to improve on his bowling performances last season. The 32-year-old only picked up six wickets in 14 games, conceding runs at a rather high economy rate of 8.75.

CSK open their IPL 2021 campaign against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.