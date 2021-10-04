IPL 2021: [Watch]- Ravindra Jadeja hones his hitting skills in the nets

The evolution of Ravindra Jadeja as a finisher in T20 cricket has been one of the major talking points in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the course of the past two seasons.

It is fair to say that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder is currently at the peak of his powers as a batter across all formats.

The southpaw is leaving no stone unturned to maintain his upward curve as one of the most fearsome hitters of a cricket ball at the death. The 32-year-old was back in the nets on Monday to hone his hitting skills ahead of the forthcoming clash against the Delhi Capitals.

CSK's Twitter handle posted a video of the same.

Watch the video here:

Jadeja will once again be the key to Chennai’s fortunes at the death during their clash against Rishabh Pant’s Delhi on Monday.

Ravindra Jadeja- The new finisher in town

Jadeja is in the midst of a sensational IPL season with the bat. The spin-bowling all-rounder has consistently chipped in with impactful cameos at the backend of the innings.

He was once again in his element in the last game against the Rajasthan Royals as he dished out a clinic in power-hitting. Some of the shots he played would have made even the likes of AB de Villiers stand up and take notice.

The manner in which he sat on one knee and smoked Mustafizur Rahman over deep midwicket in the final over was a sight to behold.

Wisden India @WisdenIndia

Runs - 211

Avg - 70.3

SR - 154Ravindra Jadeja has been a vital cog in the CSK machine in IPL 2021. 💥#CSK #IPL2021 Matches - 12Runs - 211Avg - 70.3SR - 154Ravindra Jadeja has been a vital cog in the CSK machine in IPL 2021. 💥 #RavindraJadjeja Matches - 12

Runs - 211

Avg - 70.3

SR - 154Ravindra Jadeja has been a vital cog in the CSK machine in IPL 2021. 💥#RavindraJadjeja #CSK #IPL2021 https://t.co/gZnFVsXRpB

Jadeja smashed an unbeaten 15-ball 32, which included four fours and one six to guide Chennai to a total of 189/4 in 20 overs.

The final six balls of a T20 innings used to be the territory of MS Dhoni, but it is fair to say that Jadeja has successfully taken over the reigns from his skipper in the past couple of seasons.

The prime example of that came during the first leg of the ongoing season, when he smashed RCB’s Harshal Patel for 37 runs in the final over.

Also Read

Overall, Jadeja has faced 19 balls in the 20th over this season and has smashed as many as 64 runs at a strike rate of 336.84 with the help of three fours and as many as seven monstrous sixes.

Jadeja’s power hitting at the backend of the innings will not only be crucial for Chennai in the playoffs but also for Team India in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. Is Ravindra Jadeja the best finisher in T20 cricket currently? Yes No 4 votes so far