IPL 2021: [Watch] Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw hilariously recreate scene from TV show 

Delhi Capitals’ (DC) openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw displayed good timing off the field as they recreated a scene from a famous Hindi TV show. Fan found the enactment of the scene by both Dhawan and Shaw rather hilarious.

Both cricketers are in the UAE as part of DC’s contingent to take part in the second half of IPL 2021. DC were on top of the points table with six wins and two losses from eight matches when the event was suspended in India.

On Sunday, Dhawan and Shaw took to their official Instagram handles to display their acting skills.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Priyam Garg and Shivam Mavi were among the cricketers who reacted to the funny video with laughter emojis.

Both Dhawan and Shaw were in fantastic form during the first half of IPL 2021 in India. While Dhawan is the current Orange Cap holder with 380 runs from eight games, Shaw struck 308 runs at a strike rate of 166.48.

Despite their impressive form, neither Shaw nor Dhawan could find a place in India’s 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup, which will be held immediately after the conclusion of IPL 2021.

Not surprised by Dhawan’s exclusion from India’s T20 World Cup squad: Saba Karim

While a few eyebrows were raised over Dhawan’s exclusion from India’s T20 World Cup squad, former India cricketer Saba Karim wasn’t surprised with the selectors’ decision. He pointed out that Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were first-choice openers while Virat Kohli himself is willing to open.

“I wasn’t really surprised that Shikhar Dhawan wasn’t in the team. Rohit Sharma and Rahul are readily available as openers while Kohli himself wanted to open not long ago. India have Ishan Kishan as well who can play as a floater. So, there was not much surprise,” Karim told Sports Tak.

Speaking about Dhawan’s exclusion, chief selector Chetan Sharma had said that the senior opener was kept in the look about the decision:

“Shikhar is a very important player for us. Can’t disclose the discussion. He is in the loop. We thought the need of the hour was to look at others and rest him,” Sharma had said at a virtual press conference after the team’s selection.

Dhawan was the second leading-run scorer in last year’s IPL, smashing 618 runs in 17 matches at a strike rate of 144.73.

