IPL 2021: [Watch] Suresh Raina brushes up his game ahead of CSK's encounter against PBKS

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Suresh Raina was seen getting into the groove for his team's upcoming encounter against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

In a video released by CSK on Twitter, Raina played some well-executed shots in the training session.

In the clip, Raina is seen going through various warm-up routines, before putting his willow to good use in a net session. At the end of the video, the southpaw takes a sharp low catch while diving to his right.

Suresh Raina missed out on the last IPL due to personal reasons, but the former India international didn't show any signs of rustiness in his first game back this season.

The left-hander scored a quickfire 54 off 36 balls, helping CSK put up a total of 188 against the Delhi Capitals. However, the Capitals comfortably chased the target courtesy of a 138-run opening stand between Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan.

Nevertheless, Raina's batting form is a positive sign for CSK, primarily because the former India international hasn't played much competitive cricket in the past two years.

The 34-year-old will be eager to make good use of his form in the upcoming game against the Punjab Kings. CSK captain MS Dhoni will want Raina to play the anchorman role in the team this season. Raina has the versatility in his batting to do just that and hence will be vital to the success of Chennai.

Suresh Raina's record against Punjab Kings

Smashing 6️⃣ to get to the Fifty and glimpses of those Inside Out shots!



Thank you Chinna Thala for bringing back the happiness in #Yellove!#WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/zB4n8MYYUd — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 11, 2021

CSK certainly missed Suresh Raina's presence last season as they went on to finish seventh, their worst ever finish in IPL history. Raina has been a stalwart for the franchise over the years, and he is currently the second-highest run-getter in the history of the IPL.

Suresh Raina has a terrific record against his next opponents Punjab Kings, amassing 814 runs against them in 24 matches. His average of 42.84 against the Punjab franchise is his second-best against any team. Only against the Kolkata Knight Riders (45.44) does Raina average more.

Apart from his impressive average, Suresh Raina's strike rate also stands out against the Punjab side, which at 151.87, is his best against any IPL team.

Moreover, the CSK star's only century in the cash-rich league came against the Punjab side when he smashed 100 off 53 balls in 2013 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. It is fair to say that the left-hander has enjoyed playing against the Punjab Kings over the years.