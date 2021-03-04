Watch: Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja gear up for IPL 2021 with workout sessions

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stars Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja have started their preparations for IPL 2021, which is expected to begin next month.

While a few Indian players in the CSK squad have already reached Chennai for the pre-season camp, Suresh Raina is yet to join them. Raina shared a video of himself sweating hard at the gym and improving his fitness ahead of IPL 2021.

Raina played DJ Avicii's famous song Wake Me Up on Instagram Music to enhance his workout session.

Raina's Chennai Super Kings teammate Ravindra Jadeja suffered an injury during India's tour of Australia earlier this year. Jadeja had to undergo surgery and was out of action for quite some time.

Two days ago, Jadeja posted a video of his return to the field. The Chennai Super Kings all-rounder also shared a clip of himself working on his fingers at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru earlier today.

Ravindra Jadeja and Suresh Raina have been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings over the last few years. Both Indian all-rounders will be keen to ensure CSK has a better season this time around.

Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja have been IPL teammates since 2012

Advertisement

Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja were a part of India's 2015 Cricket World Cup squad.

Ravindra Jadeja began his IPL career at the Rajasthan Royals. In 2011, he switched to the Kochi Tuskers Kerala before the Chennai Super Kings secured his services at the 2012 IPL Auction. Jadeja and Suresh Raina have played for CSK since then.

When the Chennai Super Kings were temporarily suspended from the league, Jadeja and Raina also played for the Gujarat Lions together. Both players have a good bond on the field and it will be interesting to see how they perform for CSK in the upcoming IPL season.