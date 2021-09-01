IPL 2021: [Watch] Suresh Raina's 'super cam-eo' in CSK training

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stalwart Suresh Raina has been sweating it out in the nets as the squad gears up for the second phase of IPL 2021, which is set to commence on September 19 in the UAE.

Raina, who opted out of the IPL 2020 last year citing personal reasons, will be keen to make the most of the UAE leg of this year's tournament. On Wednesday, CSK uploaded a video of Suresh Raina batting in the nets, which was captured by a super camera.

"Hi, this is Suresh Raina. Watch me on super cam. Let's do the practice now. Let's go," Suresh Raina said in the video before belting the bowlers all around the park.

Raina had blown hot and cold in the first phase of IPL 2021. He scored only 123 runs from seven matches at an average of 24.60, with a highest score of 54 against the Delhi Capitals. The southpaw will hope to shrug off his poor form in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 as CSK aim for their fourth IPL trophy.

CSK positioned second in the IPL 2021 points table

Despite losing the first game of IPL 2021, MS Dhoni's CSK managed to crawl back, winning five of their next six games to find themselves in the second spot after the Delhi Capitals.

The dates are here, bring on the Whistles!#IPL2021 #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/JTp0NvXNbD — Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) July 25, 2021

The Yellow Brigade will hope to continue their winning run in the UAE, where they struggled during IPL 2020. They finished seventh in the group stages and failing to qualify for the playoffs for the first time ever in the tournament's history in IPL 2020.

CSK will begin their campaign in the second phase of IPL 2021 against defending champions Mumbai Indians, who are fourth in the points table, on September 19 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

