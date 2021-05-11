IPL 2021: [Watch] “We’ll be back to finish what we started” - CSK’s emotional video leaves fans teary-eyed

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have posted a heartwarming recap video of their IPL 2021 journey so far, leaving fans emotional. The franchise promised to come back stronger whenever the tournament resumes in order to finish what they started this season.

CSK uploaded the almost five-minute-long clip to their social media handles on Monday, with the tribute video going viral.

@imjadeja @ImRaina @msdhoni

Waiting for the comeback and the IPL sessions. And till now it was best year for our CSK team and fans too. Waiting to the remaining matches ahead soon. #BeSafe #WearAMask — Anjaan Abi (@abi_anjaan) May 10, 2021

The video begins on March 2, 2021, capturing CSK skipper MS Dhoni’s arrival in Chennai. The team had set up their pre-tournament training camp in the South Indian city, with the likes of Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ambati Rayudu getting up to speed there.

From open net sessions to some light-hearted pranks between the players and management, CSK’s throwback video captures some of the best moments from their training camp. The clip also showed the launch of the new CSK jersey as well as the franchise's journey to Mumbai, where they set up base after the IPL 2021 schedule was confirmed.

The insightful video features MS Dhoni trolling Deepak Chahar during a photoshoot. Dhoni suggested how the pacer's shirt is small enough to fit the former India captain's daughter Ziva. English all-rounder Sam Curran is captured imitating Ravindra Jadeja’s iconic sword celebration during a practice match as well.

Set on the backdrop of “Story” by Half Measure, the moving video includes messages of support from several CSK stars. There were also a few behind-the-scenes moments from CSK's games, with Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo captured in deep discussion away from prying eyes after the thrilling Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings clash.

CSK were in the midst of an impressive IPL 2021 campaign

Thank You For Everything, CSK. With you no matter what. Only Yellove. — CSK LOYAL FC™ - Mask P😷du! (@CSK_Zealots) May 10, 2021

The video ends with a special message for CSK fans, with the team vowing to come back and finish what they started whenever IPL 2021 resumes.

Several fans lauded CSK for releasing the video, admitting they can’t wait to see their favorite team back in action.

CSK were flying high before IPL 2021 was postponed indefinitely. MS Dhoni’s side had lost just two games all season and sit comfortably in second place with 10 points from seven games.