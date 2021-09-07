IPL 2021: [Watch] Manish Pandey sends a message to SRH fans after completing quarantine

The SRH contingent has completed their quarantine after reaching Dubai on September 1. The players stepped out of their rooms and caught up with each other after six days of isolation.

They indulged in various fun recreational activities involving table tennis and other indoor games. After stepping out of his hotel room, top-order batsman Manish Pandey sent a special message to Sunrisers Hyderabad fans back home.

Pandey urged fans to continue showering their love on the team and was hopeful that they would perform well in the second half of IPL 2021. Manish Pandey said:

"Guys, I think we are missing you as much as you guys are missing us. We would love to see you on the ground cheering for us, giving and sending your best wishes to all our players. It will be really great and we would make sure that we deliver all the performances that we can during the second phase of the IPL."

The 2016 IPL champions are currently at the bottom of the IPL table with a paltry two points after playing seven games.

I don't see any reason why can't we turn around things: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

While speaking on the Risers podcast recently, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was optimistic that SRH could make a comeback in the second half of the IPL by putting in some decent performances.

He also pointed out that under Kane Williamson, SRH had a great run in 2018. On SRH's chances in the second half of the tournament, Bhuvneshwar Kumar said:

"When I came to know of IPL moving to Dubai for the second leg, the first thing that came to my mind was what happened to me last year. But of course, I want to forget that part and move on from that. Yes, we are not in a good position currently but I don't see any reason why can't we turn around things. Kane led us wonderfully in 2018, so I'm hoping things get better for us in the second leg of the IPL."

SRH side will begin their campaign in the second phase of IPL 2021 on September 22. They will square off against the Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium.

