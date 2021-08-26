IPL 2021: “We didn’t have momentum in the first half; break good for us” - KKR’s Kuldeep Yadav

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav has said that the franchise could not build the desired momentum in the first half of IPL 2021. He, however, asserted that the forced break due to the COVID-19 pandemic was a positive for the team, as they can now start afresh when the tournament concludes in the UAE.

KKR were seventh in the points table with just two wins from seven games when IPL 2021 came to an abrupt halt. The players have assembled in Mumbai, and are all set to depart for the UAE for the second half of IPL 2021.

In a video shared on KKR’s Instagram handle, the franchise’s players shared their views on the UAE leg of the event. Left-arm spinner Yadav stated:

“Break is something that is good for a team, especially (for us) because we didn’t have momentum in the first half. This is a good opportunity.”

Leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy added that the KKR boys were looking forward to the second half of IPL 2021, adding:

“I really feel that the boys are all pumped up. Hopefully, in the coming seasons, we can have this year as a reference.”

According to wicketkeeper-batsman Sheldon Jackson, there is no reason why KKR cannot make a strong comeback in the second half of IPL 2021. He reckoned:

“The first half didn’t go our way. It doesn’t mean that this half won’t go our way (as well). All the coaching staff have been behind the players during this phase. In 2014, if we’ve written history, then I don’t think why we can’t write history again."

KKR sign Tim Southee as replacement for Pat Cummins

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have roped in experienced New Zealand pacer Tim Southee as a replacement for Pat Cummins for the second half of IPL 2021. Cummins has pulled out of the event due to personal reasons. Confirmed the development, KKR posted:

"Cummins made himself unavailable for the season for personal reasons. Southee comes in with a vast experience of 305 International games for New Zealand, with 603 wickets."

Southee had earlier represented Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. His former captain Brendon McCullum is the head coach of KKR. McCullum was quoted as saying on the franchise’s website:

"We are delighted to have Southee in our ranks. He is a proven match-winner and a welcome addition to the already strong pace attack of KKR. With Cummins being unavailable, we wanted to add experience and leadership to our bowling group, and Southee is the ideal man for the job."

In 40 IPL games, Southee has claimed 28 wickets at an economy rate of 8.73.

