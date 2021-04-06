IPL 2021: “We have a good balanced side that ticks all the boxes” – N Jagadeesan

N Jagadeesan feels the Chennai Super Kings have addressed the issues that plagued them last season. The wicket-keeper batsman believes the arrival of new signings, along with the return of Suresh Raina sets the Chennai side up perfectly for IPL 2021.

Narayan Jagadeesan made his CSK debut in 2020, three years after he signed for the franchise. Despite playing five games for the side, he batted just twice, scoring just 33 runs. His debut season coincided with a disastrous campaign for CSK, with the Men in Yellow missing out on the playoffs for the first time in their history.

The 25-year-old spoke to the New Indian Express ahead of IPL 2021 and discussed why he feels CSK are in a better position this year.

“We have a good, balanced side that ticks all the boxes. We are keen to perform well this season. We have the right mixture of batters, bowlers and all-rounders and we are in a positive frame of mind,’’ said Jagadeesan.

Keep-ing it light for the night as we get ready to grind for a new week.

CSK made some headline buys in the auction, bringing in players like Moeen Ali and Krishnappa Gowtham. The franchise were clearly interested in adding a couple of off-spinning all-rounders to their ranks, something they lacked last season. The fact that both players have a career strike of 150+ also bodes well for CSK, considering their struggles last year.

N Jagadeesan is happy to see Moeen Ali and Krishnappa Gowtham become a part of the CSK family, expounding how it is a boon to have quality all-rounders in the side.

“All-rounders are very important for a side as they provide the edge for a team in a close game. The presence of Moeen and Gowtham is a big plus,” explained Jagadeesan.

Experience counts in a tournament like the IPL: N Jagadeesan

CSK will also be boosted by the return of fan favourite Suresh Raina. The franchise’s top run-getter opted out of IPL 2020 at the last moment, which upset the team’s balance. Suresh Raina’s presence at No. 3 will be a huge advantage for CSK in the upcoming IPL as he provides them flexibility in the middle-order.

The arrival of Robin Uthappa also gives MS Dhoni the option of playing an experienced Indian batsman at the top. N Jagadeesan believes CSK will benefit from having experienced players in their ranks.

“Raina is a proven performer and has a lot of experience playing in the IPL. Him being around this time augurs well for the side. Uthappa is a top-order batsman with loads of experience. In a tournament like the IPL, experience counts and it's good to have people with experience in our ranks,’’ concluded Jagadeesan.

Although N Jagadeesan failed to impress last season, he comes into the tournament in great form. The youngster had a stellar Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Tamil Nadu, ending the tournament as the top run-getter with 364 runs at a strike rate of 141.08.