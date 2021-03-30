"We’re going to win the IPL this year" - New RCB recruit Dan Christian

New Royal Challengers Bangalore signing Dan Christian is confident of RCB winning their first IPL title this year. The Australian all-rounder was picked up at the IPL 2021 Auction for ₹4.8 crore by the Bangalore-based outfit after a bidding war with the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Dan Christian had an impressive outing in the 2020-21 BBL, helping the Sydney Sixers win the title. In fact, the Aussie has been a serial winner, collecting nine T20 titles across the globe. The 37-year-old now believes the RCB have a squad capable of winning the IPL 2021 title.

"We’re going to win it this year; as a team, we are probably due to winning one, and hopefully, I can help to get over the line. It will be brilliant to bat with Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers on the other end, throw Glenn Maxwell in there as well, a good mate of mine from home in Australia; we have played good cricket together. To be playing or just be sharing the dressing room with those guys will be fantastic, and I’m really looking forward to it, and hopefully, we go really well as a team,” the all-rounder said on an Instagram live session.

It will be Dan Christian's second stint with the Royal Challengers Bangalore, having played three games for the RCB in IPL 2013. The Australian has also represented the Deccan Chargers, Rising Pune Supergiants and Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the IPL.

Dan Christian talks about his preparations for the IPL

Dan Christian in action for the Sydney Sixers.

Dan Christian has made 40 appearances in the IPL, scoring 446 runs at a strike rate of 119.2. With the ball, he has picked up 34 wickets at an economy of 7.94. Speaking about his preparations for the upcoming IPL season, the 37-year-old said:

"As an all-rounder, you’ve got to practice everything, worked a lot on my starts and my innings, knocking balls all around and making sure I’m getting off-strike when I’m starting. Also, practised a bit of my death hitting both the fast bowlers and also hitting some spinners as well. From my bowling perspective, I’m trying to hit that good length as often as I possibly can and then use my different variations, and obviously practising my yorkers as well,” Christian added.

It remains to be seen how Dan Christian fares in the upcoming edition of the IPL. RCB will kickstart their IPL campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians on April 9.