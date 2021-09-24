IPL 2021: "We were not sharp as we needed to be" - RCB head coach Mike Hesson reflects back on KKR tie ahead of CSK clash

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) head coach Mike Hesson has admitted that they were not as sharp as they needed to be against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

KKR defeated RCB by nine wickets in Match 31 of the second leg of IPL 2021. RCB, after winning the toss and choosing to bat first, could only score 92 runs, which KKR chased down comfortably.

After a humiliating defeat against KKR, Virat Kohli & Co. will hope to bounce back against the three-time IPL winners to keep themselves hanging in the top four. With defeat against the Knight Riders in the past now, Hesson admitted that they have specific plans in place for the Super Kings.

Speaking on RCB's social media handles ahead of the game, Mike Hesson said:

"We certainly reflected on that performance in terms of what very little we did well. We are trying really well since then. To be fair enough, we were trying well before that but we were not sharp as we needed to be."

"I think we have been really specific on how we are going to attack CSK and obviously the conditions of Sharjah will be different as well. We have also acknowledged that the last game was not acceptable but we also know that we are a very good side with very good players, so we have loads of confidence in the camp," Mike Hesson added.

Going into this game, RCB will hope to better their record against Chennai having lost 18 matches in 28 meetings.

"We would pick a balanced side that would challenge CSK" - Mike Hesson

As RCB shift their base from Abu Dhabi to Sharjah, a couple of changes are expected in the playing XI against CSK. When asked if the ground will have a role to play while picking up the first XI, Mike Hesson said:

"Obviously, we know that the ground has a lot of boundaries in it, so we got to a have a side that can maximise that. So will certainly look at that from a 11 perspective. But also we need to bowl well as well, so we need to have guys that are able to hit those lengths that we need to be able to defend. So it requires a bit of balancing act and a balance that would challenge CSK."

RCB are currently placed third in the points table after Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings with 10 points from eight matches.

