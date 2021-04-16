IPL 2021: "You are the heartbeat of CSK" - Twitter reacts as MS Dhoni makes his 200th appearance for the Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni became the first cricketer in Chennai Super Kings history to represent the franchise 200 times on the field. The CSK skipper is donning the CSK colors for the 176th time in the IPL on Friday night against Punjab. He has also played 24 matches for the team in the Champions League T20.

Dhoni is the only captain to lead a team in the inaugural IPL season as well as the ongoing season. The Chennai Super Kings have achieved a lot of success under his captaincy, winning three IPL titles and two Champions League T20 trophies.

Twitter congratulates MS Dhoni for his 200th appearance for Chennai Super Kings

Twitterati applauded MS Dhoni for his unique achievement in the IPL. Here are some of the top tweets reacting to Dhoni's 200th appearance for the Chennai Super Kings.

MS Dhoni will be playing his 200th match for Chennai Super Kings (175 in IPL and 24 in CL T20) - one of the greatest ever - 3 IPL titles and 2 CL T20 as captain:



Matches - 199

Runs - 4507

Highest score - 84*

Average - 40.60

Strike Rate - 138.80

Fifty - 22

Fours - 308

Sixes - 212 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 16, 2021

Sending #Yellove to @msdhoni on his 200th @ChennaiIPL appearance. 👏



Might not wish the same for his 201st. 😅#PBKSvCSK — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 16, 2021

Most matches played for one Franchise:-



•Virat Kohli - 209 for RCB.

•Ms Dhoni - 200* for CSK.#IPL2021 — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) April 16, 2021

MS Dhoni won the toss in his 200th match for the Chennai Super Kings and invited the Punjab Kings to bat first. The Super Kings lost their IPL 2021 season opener while batting first against the Delhi Capitals.

Deepak Chahar has already provided an excellent start to the Chennai Super Kings in MS Dhoni's 200th game for the franchise. The right-arm medium-fast bowler dismissed Mayank Agarwal for a duck in his first over.

The Chennai Super Kings recorded two wins in as many matches against the Punjab Kings during the 2020 IPL season in the UAE. It will be interesting to see if CSK can continue the winning momentum at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday night. MS Dhoni will try to make his 200th appearance for the franchise memorable with a match-winning knock.

