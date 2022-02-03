"He would have taken a lot of wickets in IPL 2022" - Ravi Shastri on CSK pacer Deepak Chahar

Former team India head coach Ravi Shastri recently stated that the injury to Deepak Chahar dented Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) chances in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). He reckoned that the right-arm fast bowler would have made a significant impact in the tournament if he was available.

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, Ravi Shastri pointed out that Chahar has the tendency to pick up early wickets with the new ball. He opined that the seamer would have been a success in IPL 2022 as the pitches were conducive to swing bowling.

He said:

"The biggest problem for CSK was Deepak Chahar's unavailability. He is the type of pacer who can give you one or two wickets upfront. They definitely missed that. He would have taken a lot of wickets this season, considering the pitches. There was some swing on offer with the new ball and the surfaces were perfect for his game."

Chahar was ruled out of this year's cash-rich league due to a back injury. The defending champions struggled in his absence and ultimately finished ninth in the points table, managing just four victories.

"MS Dhoni will surely persist with the youngsters" - Ravi Shastri

The cricketer-turned-commentator suggested that CSK skipper MS Dhoni will continue to back the team's youngsters like Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh and Maheesh Theekshana next season as well.

However, Shastri reckoned that the franchise must consider signing a middle-order batter along with a quality fast bowler before next year's IPL in order to get the balance right. He added:

"If MS Dhoni is the captain for the next season, he will surely persist with youngsters like Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh and Maheesh Theekshana. These guys will improve. However, they will have to try and rope in a middle-order batter and a fast bowler when the transfer window opens."

Much to the delight of CSK fans, MS Dhoni has confirmed that he will be back to lead the side in the next edition of the tournament. Speaking at the toss during his team's final league match, he expressed his desire to play in front of the Chennai crowd before he finally calls it quits.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava