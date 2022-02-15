"There is a slight problem for sure" - Aakash Chopra on the Chennai Super Kings' death bowling

Aakash Chopra has acknowledged that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) might have a few death-bowling issues in IPL 2022. However, he believes that the MS Dhoni-led franchise will be able to overcome that deficiency.

CSK have relied a lot on Dwayne Bravo's death-bowling skills in the past. However, the Trinidadian cricketer has been laid low by a few injuries of late and has not been as effective as he was in his prime.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was asked if he thinks that the Chennai Super Kings have some death-bowling issues. He responded:

"It's there a little bit, I am with you. There is Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne - among them Chris Jordan is probably a death bowler, Dwayne Bravo is 39 and will be about 42-43 by the time this cycle is over, there is a slight problem for sure."

The former KKR player highlighted that neither Deepak Chahar nor Adam Milne are renowned for their death bowling. Chopra elaborated:

"Josh Hazlewood was also not your gun death bowler, Deepak Chahar is not your gun death bowler, Dwayne Bravo's best is behind him, Adam Milne is not your death bowler. I agree with you but Dhoni manages it."

It will be interesting to see if MS Dhoni utilizes Deepak Chahar more at the death in IPL 2022. The swing bowler could rise in the pecking order of Indian seamers if he can showcase his skills with the old ball.

"Chennai Super Kings' death bowling will lose them one or two matches" - Aakash Chopra

Dwaine Pretorius could be a death bowling option for the Chennai Super Kings

While acknowledging that CSK's death bowling might hurt them in an odd encounter, Aakash Chopra concluded by saying that it will not compromise their campaign. He observed:

"Their death bowling will lose them one or two matches, this they also know apart from me and you. But will their campaign be derailed because of that - No. They will find a way to be effective."

The Chennai Super Kings might have picked Dwaine Pretorius at the IPL 2022 Auction keeping his death-bowling skills in mind. The South African all-rounder, who has picked up 23 wickets in the 22 T20Is he has played, has given a decent account of himself with the old ball in recent times.

