"One thought is that you do not retain MS Dhoni" - Aakash Chopra picks CSK's possible retentions for IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra believes the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will retain MS Dhoni ahead of the IPL 2022 auction even though their talismanic skipper might not play for three more years.

Dhoni has been synonymous with CSK ever since the inception of the IPL, barring the two years the franchise was banned from the league. However, it is still not certain if the 40-year-old will be seen plying his trade in next year's edition of the league.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra opined that Dhoni will play one more year and that he will be one of CSK's retentions before the auction. He elaborated:

"One thought is that you do not retain MS Dhoni. But CSK without MS Dhoni is like a body without a soul. I feel he will play one more year. There are a lot of speculations if the current one is his last IPL, I feel he has got one more IPL left in him. Even though he is not a 3-year investment, CSK will not think about that and will retain him as their first retention."

The cricketer-turned-commentator feels Ravindra Jadeja will be CSK's second retention unless the all-rounder himself wants to move out. Chopra explained:

"The second retention, unless Jaddu says he wants to go, he would know by then if a Gujarat team is there and he wants to go there and become the captain. If that happens then it is different, else Jaddu will be the second retention."

One of the two franchises that will be added ahead of IPL 2022 is likely to be based in Ahmedabad. Jadeja might be one of the likely candidates to captain that franchise, considering that it will be his home state.

Aakash Chopra's RTM picks for CSK

Suresh Raina and Deepak Chahar are an integral part of the CSK lineup [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra picked Suresh Raina and Deepak Chahar as the two players CSK could exercise their RTM card on. He observed:

"In my opinion, this team will use two 'Right to Match' cards. One will be on Deepak Chahar, you will definitely want to retain him, and you can use the RTM card on Suresh Raina."

The 43-year-old signed off by stating that CSK will have to release all their overseas players in such a scenario. Chopra pointed out:

"Whom all they will have to let go - Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran. They can buy them in the auction if possible but you will not be able to retain them with the RTM card."

Sam Curran will certainly be an enticing retention option for CSK. The all-rounder has stood out for the franchise and could be a hot pick at auction.

