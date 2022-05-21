"He is this team's life" - Aakash Chopra lauds Moeen Ali's all-round performance for CSK vs RR in IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra has lauded Moeen Ali for dishing out a stupendous all-round performance in Friday's (May 20) IPL 2022 encounter between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Ali first smoked 93 runs off just 57 deliveries to help CSK set a 151-run target for RR. He then returned figures of 1/21 in his four overs, but could not stop Sanju Samson's side from winning the match by five wickets with two deliveries to spare.

While reviewing the CSK-RR clash in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted Ali's importance for the defending champions. The former Indian batter observed:

"He (Moeen) is this team's life, let's be very honest. Yes, we talk about Ruturaj, Devon Conway and others but if Moeen Ali does not do well, this team has a lot of problems. If you won last year, the main reason for that was Moeen Ali's form as well."

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons the England all-rounder's slightly indifferent form and injury-enforced absence for some time contributed to CSK's poor returns in IPL 2022. Chopra elaborated:

"When he does not fire, the job becomes slightly difficult. If Chennai did not do well this year, one big reason for that was that he was not available for some time, was injured and out of the team, the initial matches were not that good."

Ali scored 244 runs at a below-par average of 24.40 in the 10 matches he played in IPL 2022. Friday's knock was his only half-century in the tournament.

"He was absolutely stellar" - Aakash Chopra on Moeen Ali's knock

Moeen Ali smashed 13 fours and three sixes during his innings [P/C: iplt20.com]

Reflecting on Moeen Ali's knock in Friday's game, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the left-hander made light of Ruturaj Gaikwad's early dismissal. He stated:

"When the first wicket fell in the first over itself, Trent Boult sent Ruturaj Gaikwad out, it seemed you are stuck. But then comes Moeen Ali and he hit some fantastic shots. He was absolutely stellar."

The 44-year-old was particularly appreciative of Ali's explosive batting in the powerplay overs. Chopra explained:

"Mo in and the ball was going out, this was all we were calling because 75 runs in six overs. This guy hit one six and five fours in one over of Trent Boult, loosened Prasidh Krishna's nuts and bolts. If you see his play in the powerplay, he flexed his muscles and showed that the guy has the power."

Chopra concluded by observing that Ali was the standout player in the CSK-RR encounter. He said:

"He was unfortunate to miss out on a century, he scored 93. After that, he did bowling also, picked up a wicket and was economical as well. In my opinion, the best player on the day has to be Moeen, there is no doubt about it. He did whatever he could from his side, took a catch as well."

Ali smashed 65 runs off the first 24 balls he faced. However, with wickets falling regularly at the other end thereafter, he was forced to tread cautiously and scored 28 runs off the final 33 deliveries he played.

Edited by Samya Majumdar