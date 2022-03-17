"You will not see a player playing for 16 crores in the PSL" - Aakash Chopra on Ramiz Raja's statement comparing PSL and IPL

Aakash Chopra believes none of the other T20 leagues in the world can compete with the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ramiz Raja recently highlighted the importance of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for their nation's cricket economy. He even opined that overseas players might choose the PSL over the IPL if the league goes for an auction instead of the draft process it currently follows.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra presented a contrary view to that of Raja. He observed:

"Even if you do an auction instead of drafts, it is not going to happen, you will not see a player playing for 16 crores in the PSL. It cannot happen at all, market dynamics are not going to allow that to happen, it's as simple as that."

The former India cricketer asserted that none of the other leagues can come close to the financial might of the IPL. Chopra elaborated:

"To be very honest, Chris Morris' one ball, when he played last time, was more expensive than the players' salary in other leagues. Is it even possible to compete or compare yourself with the IPL, whether it is PSL, BBL, The Hundred or the CPL? Is it a slightly misplaced judgment?"

Aakash Chopra added that it is a fallacy that IPL's financial clout is because it is the only league where Indian players ply their trade. He pointed out that the other leagues would not become as lucrative even if the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were allowed to play in them.

Aakash Chopra on the reason behind the IPL's financial might

Cricket is known to be a religion in India

Aakash Chopra highlighted that the value of a league is governed by multiple factors. He explained:

"The price is decided based on how much money you get from the rights, at what price the teams are sold and then there is a total purse according to which you play. All these are interlinked, they are not separate. If someone sees them separately, he is going to get defeated."

The reputed commentator pointed out that India's vast cricket-loving population is the reason behind the IPL's brand value. Chopra stated:

"The story starts with the broadcaster on what value it puts on a property. The biggest thing India has is the people who watch, they are the ones who pay a lot of money, our 130 crores public. That is the asset we have that nobody else has."

Aakash Chopra concluded by reiterating that a draft or an auction does not make a difference at all and that no one can compete with the IPL.

