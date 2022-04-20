"'When will he score runs' is a question that has taken our sleep away" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli's golden duck in RCB-LSG IPL 2022 clash

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that cricket fans have lost sleep over Virat Kohli's prolonged lean run with the bat.

Kohli was dismissed off the very first ball he faced in last night's IPL 2022 match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He played a short-of-a-length delivery from Dushmantha Chameera straight down Deepak Hooda's throat at backward point.

While reviewing the RCB-LSG clash in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was dismayed by Virat Kohli's dismissal. He observed:

"What is happening? I even tweeted that this too shall pass, eventually it will, right, that he will score runs. You still expect, fingers and toes crossed, that it is Kohli, he is the run-machine, ton-machine, that he will eventually score runs and when he scores, he will not stop but 'when will he score runs' is a question that has taken our sleep away."

The cricketer-turned-commentator bemoaned the modern batting great being unable to address the slump in his form. Chopra said:

"Every time it feels that this guy will score runs because he has pedigree, class, is such a big player and has scored so many runs. I mean the bad time will end sometime but it is not happening."

Kohli has scored just 119 runs at a dismal average of 19.83 in his seven knocks in IPL 2022 thus far. He started the tournament with an unbeaten 41 but has crossed the 15-run mark only once since then.

"How many matches have passed" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli's prolonged lean run

Virat Kohli has even been run out a couple of times [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Virat Kohli has failed to play substantial knocks even when he has gotten off to starts. He elaborated:

"We used to say that everyone has their time but this player has his era. That era came and ran for a long time and very well but now, how many matches have passed. The runs that are scored in between, they are also not big knocks."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Expression from Virat Kohli says it all - nothing going right for him. Expression from Virat Kohli says it all - nothing going right for him. https://t.co/5DHhI6gYXY

The 44-year-old concluded by saying that divine intervention might be required for Kohli to regain his form. Chopra quipped:

"How many times he has gotten dismissed playing like this for zero, run out twice, getting caught of widish deliveries. What is happening with Kohli? I feel show his horoscope, do some yajna because I have no way to tell you how to come back from here."

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has suggested that Virat Kohli needs to take a break from the game to regain his form. He reasoned that the former India skipper is mentally tired and needs to be rejuvenated.

