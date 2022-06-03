"Arjun Tendulkar has some work to do in batting and fielding" - Shane Bond believes all-rounder should 'earn' his spot in MI playing XI

Mumbai Indians (MI) bowling coach Shane Bond spent quite some time working with all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar. Being the son of the great Sachin Tendulkar come with its own pressure, but Bond feels the youngster has quite some work to do before he receives his maiden MI call-up.

Arjun Tendulkar has been with the team for the past two seasons but hasn't made his debut yet. While some fans wanted to see what Sachin Tendulkar's son is capable of, Shane Bond feels that he still needs time to develop.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, here's what Shane Bond had to say about the younger Tendulkar's areas of improvement:

"Arjun still needs some work to do. To get in the squad is one thing and to get into the playing XI is another. He has a lot of development and hard work to do. It's one thing to try everyone out, but in the end you have to earn your spot."

Bond added:

"He has some work to do in batting and fielding in particular. Hopefully, he can make those progressions and earn his spot in the team."

Going for just above 7 runs an over is incredible: Shane Bond on Jasprit Bumrah

Many believe MI speedster Jasprit Bumrah didn't have the best of seasons in IPL 2022 due to his incredibly high standards. However, Bond reminded everyone that the 28-year-old had an economy rate of just 7.18 with 15 wickets to his name despite bowling the tough overs.

Bond also spoke about how well Bumrah adapted to the fact that he had no "world-class" bowler alongside him for support. He stated:

"I think he (Bumrah) bowled really well. Going for just above seven runs an over with the overs that he bowls is incredible. People just expect that he is going to get wickets everytime he bowls."

Bond added:

"He realized that he probably didn't have the world class bowlers around him that he once had and did his best for the team. His whole lot of wickets against KKR was a reward for his good bowling."

With Jofra Archer hopefully fit and available for the IPL 2023 season, Bumrah could finally get the support he needs to thrive once again.

