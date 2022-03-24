×
Create
Notifications

"Childhood is officially over!" - Twitter in shock as MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain ahead of IPL 2022

Dhoni has stepped down as CSK captain ahead of the IPL 2022 season
Dhoni has stepped down as CSK captain ahead of the IPL 2022 season
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon 1
Modified Mar 24, 2022 03:55 PM IST
News

After a highly successful period of 14 years, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend MS Dhoni has decided to step down from the captaincy and hand over the reins to star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

The 40-year-old has arguably been one of the greatest captains the game has ever seen. Being the only captain to have won all three ICC white-ball tournaments, Dhoni has also won a record four titles with CSK. The longest-serving captain in the history of the IPL has definitely put an end to a golden era.

Fans on Twitter were emotional about the fact that they won't see MS Dhoni walk out for the toss anymore. However, they also hope that without the burden of captaincy, Dhoni the batter can step up and get back to his vintage best. Here are some of the reactions:

2008 - Final2009 - Semi final2010 - Champions2011 - Champions2012 - Final 2013 - Final2014 - Playoffs2015 - Final2018 - Champions2019 - Final2020 - Group stage 2021 - ChampionsThe legacy of MS Dhoni as a captain in IPL history.
MS Dhoni reached the finals in his first season as an IPL captain.MS Dhoni won the IPL in his last season as an IPL captain. He walks off leaving a rich legacy. https://t.co/brbjtkSiiz
It is going to be so weird not seeing Dhoni and Kohli walking out for CSK vs RCB toss. Used to be a wholesome moment.
MS Dhoni leaving CSK captaincy and continuing as a player: #IPL2022 https://t.co/auPPAtvxM3
People thought watching Virat Kohli not captaining RCB would be difficult. Can't even imagine to think MS Dhoni not walking out for the toss when CSK play. #IPL2022
Dhoni drops surprises more than life.
Can think of a better replacement skipper for MS Dhoni than the Rockstar @imjadeja !! #IPL2022
Dhoni leaving captaincy after winning the the IPL trophy is typical vintage Dhoni. Going only after the job is done.
Ravindra Jadeja going to lead CSK now. It was the right time for this transition and it will not be surprising if MS Dhoni sits out of most encounters this season. We might see him more as a mentor this time. Depends on how he bats in the first few games.#IPL2022
Man I was literally thinking today how cool it is we still get to see MS Dhoni slay as CSK skip! The captaincy is in safe hands with Jadeja. But it hurts my heart a little knowing Mahi is in the winding down phase of his career. He’s given the game so much & gives us so much joy!
MS Dhoni started his captaincy stinct with a trophy and ended it the same way. Poetic. https://t.co/iX0NhkAGKV
If you could play any player, just for captaincy in today's time, it was Dhoni.Him stepping down basically means that this season will go in grooming Jadeja as a captain, and I won't be surprised if Dhoni sits out a few games and one of Jagadeesan/Rayudu/Ruturaj keeps.
14 years. 12 seasons. 9 finals. 4 titles. 1 captain. Take a bow, MS Dhoni. #ChennaiSuperKings
Dhoni decided to give up captaincy than to lead a bowling attack without Lord Thakur.
Just another day of processing an unexpected MS Dhoni announcement.
CSK is the golden part of Dhoni's captaincy legacy. CSK achieved everything under him. Don't like this decision one bit as this is probably his last season in the IPL as well. Truly the end of an era. Dhoni is, Dhoni was and Dhoni will be CSK🙌#WhistlePodu #Thala https://t.co/i5ustxhTaG
To even think that Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni will not be walking out for the toss is a weird feeling. Feels like childhood is officially over. #IPL2022

MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja's roles going ahead in IPL 2022

Ravindra Jadeja is arguably in the form of his life with both bat and ball. After a stellar all-round performance against Sri Lanka in Tests, Jadeja will be keen to prove that he is equally impactful in white-ball cricket too.

Having been with CSK since 2012, Jadeja is well versed with the team culture and will have arguably the best mentor in MS Dhoni to be groomed to take CSK's legacy ahead. It will be interesting to see whether Jadeja promotes himself higher up the order, now that his batting has just reached a new level.

MS Dhoni, on the other hand, will be another interesting player to watch out for going ahead. The 40-year-old has scored just 314 runs in the past two seasons combined and often dropped himself down the order for the benefit of the team.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, if Jadeja gives Dhoni the license to bat up the order with complete freedom, we could witness something special in this IPL.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
comments icon 1
comments icon1 comment

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी