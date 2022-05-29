“In memory of Shane Warne, I hope Rajasthan go out there and smash Gujarat” - Shoaib Akhtar shares his thoughts on IPL 2022 final

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has urged the Rajasthan Royals (RR) to go all out and defeat the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2022 final as a tribute to their former captain Shane Warne.

The legendary Aussie, who captained the RR franchise in the initial years of the IPL and also led them to victory in the inaugural edition, passed away in the first week of March at the age of 52.

The Rajasthan franchise have been paying tributes to ‘the first Royal’ right through their IPL 2022 campaign. The overwhelming sentiment in the camp ahead of the final is also of winning the IPL trophy in honor of Warne.

Speaking ahead of the IPL 2022 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Akhtar also hoped for the same. He told Sportskeeda:

“One team (Rajasthan) has made the final after 14 years. In memory of Shane Warne, I hope Rajasthan go out there and smash Gujarat.”

He, however, conceded that GT have the edge in the final. Asked to make a prediction, he backed Gujarat to lift the title in their maiden season. Akhtar added:

“Heart says, ‘RR win it for Shane Warne’. They have faced a lot of difficulties to reach the final after 14 years. But, as I had said earlier, I also always wanted one of the new teams to win because they have played so well. I will go with Gujarat.”

GT had beaten RR in the previous two meetings between the teams in IPL 2022. In the league stage, Gujarat defeated Rajasthan by 37 runs. The Titans also got the better of the Royals in Qualifier 1 to book their place in the final.

“Both Rajasthan and Gujarat will be nervous” - Shoaib Akhtar on feeling in camps ahead of IPL 2022 final

Sharing his views on what the two IPL 2022 finalists will be going through, Akhtar admitted that there are likely to be a few nerves in both camps. The 46-year-old stated:

“Both Rajasthan and Gujarat will be nervous. RR will have a point to prove as they have made the final for the first time since 2008. They will be excited and their aggression will be over the moon. On the other hand, Gujarat will also want to leave their mark in their first season.”

While GT reached the IPL 2022 final by defeating RR in Qualifier 1, Rajasthan got the better of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by seven wickets to confirm their place in the summit clash.

Aakash Chopra’s prediction for GT vs RR match (IPL 2022 final)

Buttler to hit a six

Shami to take a wicket

GT to win

Kevin Pietersen’s prediction for IPL 2022 final

RR to win

Buttler to hit a 6

Chahal to take a wicket

